14-Year-Old Pakistani Christian Kidnapped and Forced to Convert to Islam, Reunites with Her Family

A 14-year-old Pakistani Christian, who was kidnapped and forced to convert to Islam, has been reunited with her family. Praise be to God.

Sneha is the youngest daughter of Sabir Masih and has two sisters and one older brother.

She was a student of 9th Standard in Franciscan Girls High School, Bahr colony Lahore, but in the evening, she also attended a local academy for tuition to prepare for her final exams.

Sneha was kidnapped on her way home from school in Bahar Colony, Lahore on Jan. 14 by a Muslim man, according to the Centre for Legal Aid, Assistance and Settlement (CLAAS), an interdenominational organization working for Christians persecuted in Pakistan.

Sneha was thrown in the back of a van and was beaten by six boys who jumped into the vehicle, CLASS reported. Other men also joined in as she was raped, the teenager said. When Sneha refused to sign several blank documents—later determined to be a marriage license and religion conversion certificate—she was tortured.

The captors threatened Sneha with “severe consequences” if she revealed their identities and implied they would also harm her two older sisters. Five days after her kidnapping police rescued Sneha and returned her to her family.

Even though Sneha is reunited with her parents, the family has moved to an undisclosed location as they continue to receive threats from the kidnappers, who are demanding they drop the case against them.

While Sneha has been safely returned, the parents of Huma Younus are still fighting to get back their daughter after a similar kidnapping near Karachi in mid-October.

Recall that Huma, the Christian eighth-grader was forcibly removed from her home by three men. She was later forced to marry her Muslim kidnapper.

Open Doors USA, a Christian persecution watchdog group, ranks Pakistan as the fifth-worst country in the world for its persecution of Christians.

