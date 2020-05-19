World-Renowned Christian Apologist Ravi Zacharias Dies At 74

Evangelist Ravi Zacharias, a leading Christian Apologist and Chairman of the Board at Ravi Zacharias International Ministries (RZIM), has passed away at his home in Atlanta on May 19 from a rare form of cancer in his spine.

He was 74 years old.

The World-renowned Christian apologist, announced earlier this year that he was suffering from severe pain in his spine and would undergo surgery.

In March Ravi announced that he was diagnosed with a type of cancer called sarcoma. Doctors discovered the malignant tumor on Zacharias’ lower back during a reconstructive spinal surgery, he said in a statement.

He battled the disease with the help of top doctors, but his daughter announced less than two weeks ago that no further medical treatments were available.

Ravi founded his international apologetics ministry, RZIM, in 1984, and has been widely sought after for decades for his eloquent answers to life’s biggest questions. He’s been a prolific author, debater, and academic throughout his life.

“[Ravi] saw the objections and questions of others not as something to be rebuffed, but as a cry of the heart that had to be answered,” said Michael Ramsden, president of RZIM. “People weren’t logical problems waiting to be solved; they were people who needed the person of Christ. Those who knew him well will remember him first for his kindness, gentleness, and generosity of spirit. The love and kindness he had come to know in and through Jesus Christ was the same love he wanted to share with all he met.”

“It was his Savior, Jesus Christ, that my dad always wanted most to talk about,” said Sarah Davis, CEO of RZIM. “Even in his final days, until he lacked the energy and breath to speak, he turned every conversation to Jesus and what the Lord had done. He perpetually marveled that God took a 17-year-old skeptic, defeated in hopelessness and unbelief, and called him into a life of glorious hope and belief in the truth of Scripture—a message he would carry across the globe for 48 years.”

Ravi Zacharias, who died of cancer on May 19, 2020, at age 74, is survived by Margie, his wife of 48-years; his three children:—Sarah, the Global CEO of RZIM, Naomi, Director of Wellspring International, and Nathan, RZIM’s Creative Director for Media; and five grandchildren.

Please Join other believers in prayer for Brother Ravi‘s Wife, Family and RZIM.