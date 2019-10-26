Work For The Night Is Coming – Hymn

Author: Anna L. Coghhill

Work, for the night is coming,

Work through the morning hours;

Work while the dew is sparkling,

Work ‘mid springing flowers;

Work when the day grows brighter,

Work in the glowing sun;

Work, for the night is coming,

When man’s work is done.

Work, for the night is coming,

Work through the sunny noon;

Fill brightest hours with labor,

Rest comes sure and soon.

Give every flying minute,

Something to keep in store;

Work, for the night is coming,

When man works no more.

Work, for the night is coming,

Under the sunset skies;

While their bright tints are glowing,

Work, for daylight flies.

Work till the last beam fadeth,

Fadeth to shine no more;

Work, while the night is darkening,

When man’s work is o’er.