Kansas City Royals pitcher Luke Weaver is catching the attention of Christian baseball fans for sharing his faith on the field by wearing a self-designed glove called the “Bible Glove” that features three Bible verses and other biblical symbols.

Luke Weaver No. 26 of the Kansas City Royals delivers a pitch against the Chicago White Sox during the eighth inning at Guaranteed Rate Field on August 03, 2022, in Chicago, Illinois. | Michael Reaves/Getty Images

“It’s just a way where I want to be able to show the world that in the midst of that battle and the competition and the personality and expression, this is what I choose to do,” the 28-year-old right-hander told Sports Spectrum about the glove, which looks like the binding of an old leather Bible.

“In doing this, I hope more kids can wear a glove like I’m wearing and to wear it in their travel ball and their Little Leagues and their high schools and their colleges, to one day just be like, ‘Hey, I’m using a glove that helps me play this game, but I’m also expressing who I am, and I love every second of it.’ If someone wants to ask about it, guess what: Now we get to talk about it,” added Weaver, who was traded by the Arizona Diamondbacks in exchange for infielder Emmanuel Rivera.

The glove, made by the company Aria, features a cross, a crown of thorns, the phrase “His Glory,” and three Bible verses: Philippians 4:13, which reads, “I can do all this through him who gives me strength;” Matthew 19:26, which states, “With man this is impossible, but with God all things are possible;” and 1 Corinthians 16:13, which reads, “Be on your guard; stand firm in the faith; be courageous; be strong.”

On its website, Aria quotes Weaver as saying, “The nicest leather I’ve ever used.”

The glove's description reads: "A leather-bound Bible with intricate detailing down the index/spine, gold lettered "His Glory" stamping, and verses to keep you motivated during the game knowing He is behind you. This is a big league game ready model, co-designed and used by pro baseball player and 1st round draft pick, Luke Weaver."

Weaver has previously played for the St. Louis Cardinals, which selected him in the first round of the 2014 MLB draft from Florida State University. After the 2018 season, the Cardinals traded Weaver to the Diamondbacks.

In an earlier podcast, Weaver talked about the pressure that comes with pitching in the major leagues.

“I don’t care who you are, if you’re not putting up results, the weight of the world feels like it’s crushing you,” Weaver said, according to Sports Spectrum. “You know how easily it could be taken away. It’s a ‘next man up’ kind of thing. They’ll always find somebody better, or not even better, just someone to fill [your spot] until someone produces that role. It’s ever-changing. You’re just an interchangeable piece.”