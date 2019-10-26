Wonderful Words Of Life – Hymn

Author: Philip Bliss

Sing them over again to me, wonderful words of life;

Let me more of their beauty see, wonderful words of life;

Words of life and beauty teach me faith and duty.

Refrain:

Beautiful words, wonderful words,

Wonderful words of life.

Beautiful words, wonderful words,

Wonderful words of life.

Christ, the blessed one, gives to all wonderful words of life;

Sinner, list to the loving call, wonderful words of life;

All so freely given, wooing us to heaven.

Sweetly echo the gospel call, wonderful words of life;

Offer pardon and peace to all, wonderful words of life;

Jesus, only Savior, sanctify forever.