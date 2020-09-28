Woman Who Survived Abortion Thanks President Trump For Signing ‘Born Alive’ Executive Order

Gianna Jessen testifies before the House Judiciary Committee hearing examining the practices of Planned Parenthood

Abortion survivor and pro-life activist Gianna Jessen is praising President Donald Trump for signing an executive order protection all babies born alive, and ensuring babies who survive botched abortions receive medical care.

“Thank you, sir,” she said. “You are by far the most pro-life, demonstrably pro-life president we have ever had. In recent times, the most courageous.”

Jessen, who has cerebral palsy, went on to say: “As someone born in an abortion clinic who did not die, I want to thank you. You are mocked all the time. And I will tell you, I will stand up for you.”

Jessen was born miraculously in the 1970s after her biological mother underwent a failed saline abortion procedure.

She has been an outspoken advocate for the pro-life movement.

In 2015, she appeared before the U.S. House Judiciary Committee, where she asked: “If abortion is about women’s rights, then what were mine?”

dear @realDonaldTrump i just did a facebook live thanking you for your born alive executive order. here is a clip of it. i was born in an abortion clinic but did not die. i have cerebral palsy. i have a feeling that if we should meet, you would give me your arm to steady me. 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/XaSGe11aQz — gianna jessen (@giannajessen) September 23, 2020

Directing her queries to Planned Parenthood, the nation’s largest abortion business, Jessen went on to say:

You continuously use the argument, “If the baby is disabled, we need to terminate the pregnancy,” as if you can determine the quality of someone’s life. Is my life less valuable due to my cerebral palsy?

You have failed, in your arrogance and greed, to see one thing: it is often from the weakest among us that we learn wisdom — something sorely lacking in our nation today. And it is both our folly and our shame that blinds us to the beauty of adversity.

Planned Parenthood uses deception, the manipulation of language, and slogans, such as “a woman’s right to choose,” to achieve their monetary aims, according to CBN News.

