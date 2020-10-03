Trump Tests Positive of Covid-19, Seeks Your Prayers

Trump and his wife First Lady Melania Trump have tested positive for the coronavirus.

President Donald J. Trump, joined by First Lady Melania Trump, as he displays his signature after signing an executive order on strengthening the child welfare system for America’s children Wednesday, June 24, 2020, in the Oval Office of the White House. | White House/Shealah Craighead

United States President Donald Trump has spent his first night in a military hospital where he is receiving treatment after testing positive for coronavirus.

‘We Turn Our Hearts to Our Lord and Savior’ – Trump

Trump and his wife First Lady Melania Trump have announced that they’ve tested positive for the coronavirus.

The shocking news comes just hours after word that Trump’s senior aide Hope Hicks tested positive. The announcement is reverberating around the world and means, for now, that the president and first lady will isolate at the White House, according to CBN News.

Faith Is More Powerful Than Government And Nothing Is More Powerful Than God – Trump

The president tweeted the news about his and the first lady’s test shortly after midnight. He exclaimed optimistically, “We will get through this together!”

Tonight, @FLOTUS and I tested positive for COVID-19. We will begin our quarantine and recovery process immediately. We will get through this TOGETHER! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 2, 2020

“Going well, I think!” Mr Trump tweeted late on Friday. US media said his symptoms included a mild fever.

‘God Is The Ultimate’: Trump Talks About His Faith In God (Video)

The first lady also tweeted “we are feeling good and I have postponed all upcoming engagements.”

As too many Americans have done this year, @potus & I are quarantining at home after testing positive for COVID-19. We are feeling good & I have postponed all upcoming engagements. Please be sure you are staying safe & we will all get through this together. — Melania Trump (@FLOTUS) October 2, 2020

Vice President Mike Pence and Second Lady Karen Pence however, tested negative for the disease.

As has been routine for months, Vice President Pence is tested for COVID-19 every day. This morning, Vice President Pence and the Second Lady tested negative for COVID-19. Vice President Pence remains in good health and wishes the Trumps well in their recovery. — Devin O’Malley (@VPPressSec) October 2, 2020

The White House released a Friday schedule showing canceled events for the president, including a Florida rally.

Why Christians All Over The World Should Start Praying For President Donald Trump

White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows told reporters the president is only experiencing “mild symptoms” at this time, and the Trumps “remain in good spirits.” He also noted that he believes more White House staffers will likely test positive for the coronavirus in light of their close proximity to Hope Hicks and the first family.

A memorandum from the president’s physician, Dr. Sean Conley, went out early this morning saying the president and first lady are both doing fine and plan to remain at home within the White House during their convalescence.

“I expect the president to continue carrying out his duties without disruption,” wrote Conley. His note did not mention whether either is experiencing symptoms.

Kim Clement’s 2007 Prophecy Of Trump’s Presidency Included 2 Terms And Building Of Walls

Trump joins a number of other world leaders, like the UK’s Boris Johnson and Brazil’s Jair Bolsonaro, who have also tested positive.

The president is 74, putting him at higher risk for serious complications from the virus.

Hundreds of prayers have been pouring in since the announcement about Trump’s coronavirus positive result.

Here are some more of the prayers that have been pouring in for the president and first lady:

Vice President Mike Pence said on Twitter that he is praying for President Trump and Melania. The Vice President and his wife Second Lady Karen Pence have now tested negative for the virus.

‘In America We Don’t Worship Government; We Worship God’ – President Trump

“Karen and I send our love and prayers to our dear friends @realDonaldTrump and @FLOTUS Melania Trump. We join millions across America praying for their full and swift recovery. God bless you President Trump & our wonderful First Lady Melania” Pence Tweeted.

Karen and I send our love and prayers to our dear friends President @realDonaldTrump and @FLOTUS Melania Trump. We join millions across America praying for their full and swift recovery. God bless you President Trump & our wonderful First Lady Melania. — Mike Pence (@Mike_Pence) October 2, 2020

Tony Perkins of the Family Research Council held a special conference call to pray for President Trump, the First Lady, and America.

Let’s join together at Noon today (EST) and pray for @realDonaldTrump the First Family and the entire nation. We need God to intervene and bring healing. https://t.co/EwK1NEnHO4 — Tony Perkins (@tperkins) October 2, 2020

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine says, “Fran and I join our fellow Ohioans in praying for President Trump and First Lady Melania Trump after they announced early today that they have both tested positive for COVID-19.”

Along with millions of others, we extend our prayers and best wishes to the President and First Lady during this time for a speedy recovery and for their good health. — Governor Mike DeWine (@GovMikeDeWine) October 2, 2020

Evangelist Franklin Graham tweets: “Early this morning, President @realDonaldTrump and First Lady @MelaniaTrump announced that, like many other Americans, they have tested positive for the coronavirus. Please join me in praying especially for them, that they would have a quick recovery.”

Early this morning, President @realDonaldTrump and First Lady @MelaniaTrump announced that, like many other Americans, they have tested positive for the coronavirus. Please join me in praying especially for them, that they would have a quick recovery. — Franklin Graham (@Franklin_Graham) October 2, 2020

Even Joe Biden sent a tweet saying: “Jill and I send our thoughts to President Trump and First Lady Melania Trump for a swift recovery. We will continue to pray for the health and safety of the president and his family.”

Jill and I send our thoughts to President Trump and First Lady Melania Trump for a swift recovery. We will continue to pray for the health and safety of the president and his family. — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) October 2, 2020

Click here to see more prayers for the president.

Pray for the president and his wife as they go through this time and for quick recovery for them and every other victim of the coronavirus.