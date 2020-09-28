Trump Signs Executive Order Protecting All Babies Born Alive, Including Botched Abortion Survivors

President Trump signing an executive order in the Oval Office.

President Donald Trump announced Wednesday he is signing an executive order to ensure babies who survive botched abortions receive medical care.

The president shared news of his decision during a pre-recorded, virtual appearance at the National Catholic Prayer Breakfast.

“Today, I am announcing that I will be signing the born alive executive order to ensure that all precious babies born alive, no matter their circumstances, receive the medical care that they deserve. This is our sacrosanct moral duty,” said Trump.

The president also noted that his administration is increasing federal funding for neonatal research “to ensure that every child has the very best chance to thrive and to grow.”

Though the full text of Trump’s executive order has not yet been released, it’s worth noting the Born-Alive Infant Protection Act has been introduced in Congress several times. The bill, however, has never become law.

The proposed law would require babies born alive after failed abortions to be given the same medical treatment had they been born prematurely under different circumstances, according to the Catholic News Agency.

In his comments prefacing the announcement Wednesday, President Trump took the time to highlight the valuable contribution of Catholics and “all people of faith” to American society.

“I grew up next to a Catholic church in Queens, New York, and I saw how much incredible work the Catholic Church did for our community. These are amazing people. These are great, great people. Catholic schools give many underserved children the chance to reach their God-given potential. Catholics of all backgrounds share the love of Christ with the most vulnerable as they care for the elderly, the homeless and neighbors in need,” Trump said.

“Our nation is strong because of Catholics and all people of faith. We believe in the joy of family, the blessing of freedom and the dignity of work and the eternal truth that every child born and unborn, is made the holy image of God. I will always protect the vital role of religion and prayer in American society and I will always defend the sacred right to life,” the president added.