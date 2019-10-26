With Grateful Heart My Thanks I Bring – Hymn

With grateful heart my thanks I bring,

Before the great Thy praise I sing;

I worship in Thy holy place

And praise Thee for Thy truth and grace;

For truth and grace together shine

In Thy most holy Word divine.

I cried to Thee and Thou didst save,

Thy word of grace new courage gave;

The kings of earth shall thank Thee, Lord,

For they have heard Thy wondrous Word;

Yea, they shall come with songs of praise,

For great and glorious are Thy ways.

O Lord, enthroned in glory bright,

Thou reignest in the heav’nly height;

The proud in vain Thy favor seek,

But Thou hast mercy for the meek;

Through trouble though my pathway be,

Thou wilt revive and strengthen me.

Thou wilt stretch forth Thy mighty arm

To save me when my foes alarm;

The work Thou hast for me begun

Shall by Thy grace be fully done;

Forever mercy dwells with Thee;

O Lord, my Maker, think on me.