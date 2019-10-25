Who Will Suffer With The Savior? – Hymn

Who will suffer with the Savior?

Take the little that remains

Of the cup of tribulation

Jesus drank in dying pains?

Refrain:

Lord, we fellowship Thy passion,

Gladly suffer shame and loss;

With Thy blessing pain is pleasure,

We will glory in Thy cross.

Who will offer soul and body

On the altar of our God?

Leaving self and worldly mammon,

Take the path that Jesus trod?

Who will suffer for the gospel,

Follow Christ without the gate?

Take the martyrs for example,

With them glory at the stake?

Oh, for consecrated service

‘Mid the din of Babel strife;

Who will dare the truth to herald,

At the peril of his life?

Soon the conflict will be over,

Crowns await the firm and pure;

Forward, brethren, work and suffer,

Faithful to the end endure.