Who Shall Dwell With Christ? – Hymn

Oh, who can stand the judgment day?-
None but the pure shall dwell with Christ;
Then what, poor sinner, can you say?-
None but the pure shall dwell with Christ.
Refrain:
No, no, no, my Lord,
None but the pure shall dwell with Thee;
No, no, no, my Lord,
None but the pure shall dwell with Thee.
Now, sinner, wake and turn to God-
None but the pure shall dwell with Christ;
Ye lost, oh, flee to Jesus’ blood-
None but the pure shall dwell with Christ.
You must be holy, white as snow-
None but the pure shall dwell with Christ;
Or you cannot to heaven go-
None but the pure shall dwell with Christ.
Backslider, you must turn again-
None but the pure shall dwell with Christ;
Or you cannot in glory reign-
None but the pure shall dwell with Christ.