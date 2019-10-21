Who Shall Dwell With Christ? – Hymn

Oh, who can stand the judgment day?-

None but the pure shall dwell with Christ;

Then what, poor sinner, can you say?-

None but the pure shall dwell with Christ.

Refrain:

No, no, no, my Lord,

None but the pure shall dwell with Thee;

No, no, no, my Lord,

None but the pure shall dwell with Thee.

Now, sinner, wake and turn to God-

None but the pure shall dwell with Christ;

Ye lost, oh, flee to Jesus’ blood-

None but the pure shall dwell with Christ.

You must be holy, white as snow-

None but the pure shall dwell with Christ;

Or you cannot to heaven go-

None but the pure shall dwell with Christ.

Backslider, you must turn again-

None but the pure shall dwell with Christ;

Or you cannot in glory reign-

None but the pure shall dwell with Christ.