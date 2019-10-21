Who Shall Abide In Thy Tabernacle? – Hymn

Who shall abide in Thy tabernacle?

Who shall dwell in Thy holy hill?

He that walketh uprightly,

He that walketh uprightly,

He that walketh uprightly

Never shall be moved;

He that walketh uprightly

Never, never shall be moved.

Who shall abide in Thy tabernacle?

Who shall dwell in Thy holy hill?

He that doeth no evil,

He that doeth no evil,

He that doeth no evil

Never shall be moved;

He that doeth no evil

Never, never shall be moved.

Who shall abide in Thy tabernacle?

Who shall dwell in Thy holy hill?

He that feareth his Maker,

He that feareth his Maker,

He that feareth his Maker

Never shall be moved;

He that feareth his Maker

Never, never shall be moved.