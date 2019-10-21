Who Shall Abide In Thy Tabernacle? – Hymn

Who shall abide in Thy tabernacle?
Who shall dwell in Thy holy hill?
He that walketh uprightly,
He that walketh uprightly,
He that walketh uprightly
Never shall be moved;
He that walketh uprightly
Never, never shall be moved.
Who shall abide in Thy tabernacle?
Who shall dwell in Thy holy hill?
He that doeth no evil,
He that doeth no evil,
He that doeth no evil
Never shall be moved;
He that doeth no evil
Never, never shall be moved.
Who shall abide in Thy tabernacle?
Who shall dwell in Thy holy hill?
He that feareth his Maker,
He that feareth his Maker,
He that feareth his Maker
Never shall be moved;
He that feareth his Maker
Never, never shall be moved.