When We All Get To Heaven – Hymn

Author: Eliza E. Hewitt

Sing the wondrous love of Jesus,

Sing His mercy and His grace.

In the mansions bright and blessed

He’ll prepare for us a place.

Refrain:

When we all get to Heaven,

What a day of rejoicing that will be!

When we all see Jesus,

We’ll sing and shout the victory!

While we walk the pilgrim pathway,

Clouds will overspread the sky;

But when traveling days are over,

Not a shadow, not a sigh.

Let us then be true and faithful,

Trusting, serving every day;

Just one glimpse of Him in glory

Will the toils of life repay.

Onward to the prize before us!

Soon His beauty we’ll behold

Soon the pearly gates will) open;

We shall tread the streets of gold.