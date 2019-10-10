When The Saints Go Marching In – Hymn

I am just a lonesome trav’ler,

Through this big, wide world of sin;

Want to join that grand procession,

When the saints go marching in.

Refrain:

Oh, when the saints go marching in,

Oh, when the saints go marching in;

Lord, I want to be in that number,

When the saints go marching in.

All my folks have gone before me,

All my friends and all my kin;

But I’ll meet with them up yonder,

When the saints go marching in.

Come and join me in my journey,

‘Cause it’s time that we begin;

And we’ll be there for that judgment,

When the saints go marching in.