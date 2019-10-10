When The Saints Go Marching In – Hymn

I am just a lonesome trav’ler,
Through this big, wide world of sin;
Want to join that grand procession,
When the saints go marching in.
Refrain:
Oh, when the saints go marching in,
Oh, when the saints go marching in;
Lord, I want to be in that number,
When the saints go marching in.
All my folks have gone before me,
All my friends and all my kin;
But I’ll meet with them up yonder,
When the saints go marching in.
Come and join me in my journey,
‘Cause it’s time that we begin;
And we’ll be there for that judgment,
When the saints go marching in.