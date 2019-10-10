When The Redeemed Are Gathering In – Hymn

I am thinking of the rapture in our blessed home on high

when the redeemed are gathering in

How we’ll raise the heavenly anthem in that city in the sky

when the redeemed are gathering in

Refrain:

When the redeemed are gathering in

washed like snow and free from all sin

How we’ll shout, and how we’ll sing

when the redeemed are gathering in

There will be a great procession

over on the streets of gold

when the redeemed are gathering in

O what music, O what singing

O’er the city will be rolled

when the redeemed are gathering in

Saints will sing redemption’s story

with their voices clear and strong

when the redeemed are gathering in

Then the angels all will listen

for they cannot join that song

when the redeemed are gathering in

The the savior will give orders

to prepare the banquet board

when the redeemed are gathering in

And we’ll here his invitation

come ye blessed of the Lord

when the redeemed are gathering in