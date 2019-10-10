When The Redeemed Are Gathering In – Hymn

I am thinking of the rapture in our blessed home on high
when the redeemed are gathering in
How we’ll raise the heavenly anthem in that city in the sky
when the redeemed are gathering in
Refrain:
When the redeemed are gathering in
washed like snow and free from all sin
How we’ll shout, and how we’ll sing
when the redeemed are gathering in
There will be a great procession
over on the streets of gold
when the redeemed are gathering in
O what music, O what singing
O’er the city will be rolled
when the redeemed are gathering in
Saints will sing redemption’s story
with their voices clear and strong
when the redeemed are gathering in
Then the angels all will listen
for they cannot join that song
when the redeemed are gathering in
The the savior will give orders
to prepare the banquet board
when the redeemed are gathering in
And we’ll here his invitation
come ye blessed of the Lord
when the redeemed are gathering in