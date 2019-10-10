When The Mists Have Rolled Away – Hymn

Author: Annie H. Barker,
When the mists have rolled in splendor
From the beauty of the hills,
And the sunlight falls in gladness
On the rivers and the rills,
We recall our Father’s promise
In the rainbow of the spray:
We shall know each other better
When the mists have rolled away.
Refrain:
We shall know, as we are known,
Nevermore to walk alone,
In the dawning of the morning
Of that bright and happy day,
We shall know each other better,
When the mists have rolled away.
Oft we tread the path before us
With a weary, burdened heart;
Oft we toil amid the shadows,
And our fields are far apart;
But the Savior’s ‘Come, ye blessed’
All our labor will repay,
When we gather in the morning
Where the mists have rolled away.
We shall come with joy and gladness,
We shall gather round the throne;
Face to face with those that love us,
We shall know as we are known;
And the song of our redemption
Shall resound through endless day,
When the shadows have departed,
And the mists have rolled away.