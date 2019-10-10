When My Lifework Is Ended – Hymn

When my lifework is ended,
And the summons has come,
When my voice there is blended
With the blood-washed at home,
In that happy reunion,
Where they’re waiting for me,
With my Lord in communion-
Oh, what bliss that will be!
Refrain:
Home, beautiful home,
Free from sorrow and care;
Loved ones beckon me come;
Soon its glories I’ll share.
When my lifework is ended,
When my toiling is past,
When the Lord has descended,
I shall see Him at last;
I’ll regret not my suff’ring,
Nor my sorrow and care,
When I rise to the glory
That awaits over there.
When my lifework is ended,
When its duties are done,
To that clime, oh, how splendid!
Where all hearts flow in one;
When the past is forgotten,
When the earth is no more,
When our trials are over,
We shall fly to that shore.
When my lifework is ended,
I shall leave all behind;
With the righteous ascended,
Oh, what wealth I shall find
In those bright realms of glory,
Where forever I’ll dwell,
With my Jesus and loved ones,
Where we’ll sing, ‘All is well.’