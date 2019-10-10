When My Lifework Is Ended – Hymn

When my lifework is ended,

And the summons has come,

When my voice there is blended

With the blood-washed at home,

In that happy reunion,

Where they’re waiting for me,

With my Lord in communion-

Oh, what bliss that will be!

Refrain:

Home, beautiful home,

Free from sorrow and care;

Loved ones beckon me come;

Soon its glories I’ll share.

When my lifework is ended,

When my toiling is past,

When the Lord has descended,

I shall see Him at last;

I’ll regret not my suff’ring,

Nor my sorrow and care,

When I rise to the glory

That awaits over there.

When my lifework is ended,

When its duties are done,

To that clime, oh, how splendid!

Where all hearts flow in one;

When the past is forgotten,

When the earth is no more,

When our trials are over,

We shall fly to that shore.

When my lifework is ended,

I shall leave all behind;

With the righteous ascended,

Oh, what wealth I shall find

In those bright realms of glory,

Where forever I’ll dwell,

With my Jesus and loved ones,

Where we’ll sing, ‘All is well.’