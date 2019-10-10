When Morning Gloss The Sky – Hymn

Psalter Hymnal

When morning gilds the sky,

our hearts awaking cry:

May Jesus Christ be praised!

in all our work and prayer

we ask his loving care:

May Jesus Christ be praised!

To God, the Word on high,

the hosts of angels cry:

May Jesus Christ be praised!

Let mortals too upraise

their voices in hymns of praise:

May Jesus Christ be praised!

Let earth’s wide circle round

in joyful notes resound:

May Jesus Christ be praised!

Let air and sea and sky

from depth to height reply:

May Jesus Christ be praised!

Be this, when day is past,

of all our thoughts the last:

May Jesus Christ be praised!

The night becomes as day

when from the heart we say:

May Jesus Christ be praised!

Then let us join to sing

to Christ, our loving King:

May Jesus Christ be praised!

Be this the eternal song

through all the ages long:

May Jesus Christ be praised!