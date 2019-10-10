When Jesus Has Control – Hymn

I find each day new victory,

When Jesus has control,

And blessings that are sent to me,

When Jesus has control.

Refrain:

When Jesus has control,

When Jesus has control;

He leads the way from day to day,

When Jesus has control.

I find new joys unknown before,

When Jesus has control,

And peace abiding more and more,

When Jesus has control.

I find new strength to conquer wrong,

When Jesus has control,

And blessings with the victor’s song,

When Jesus has control.

I find new light upon my way,

When Jesus has control,

To light and guide me day by day,

When Jesus has control.

I look beyond life’s unknown sea,

When Jesus has control,

And see the Homeland waiting me,

When Jesus has control.