When Jesus Has Control – Hymn

I find each day new victory,
When Jesus has control,
And blessings that are sent to me,
When Jesus has control.
Refrain:
When Jesus has control,
When Jesus has control;
He leads the way from day to day,
When Jesus has control.
I find new joys unknown before,
When Jesus has control,
And peace abiding more and more,
When Jesus has control.
I find new strength to conquer wrong,
When Jesus has control,
And blessings with the victor’s song,
When Jesus has control.
I find new light upon my way,
When Jesus has control,
To light and guide me day by day,
When Jesus has control.
I look beyond life’s unknown sea,
When Jesus has control,
And see the Homeland waiting me,
When Jesus has control.