When Jesus Comes Again – Hymn

When Jesus comes again to gather His own,
And to the true a crown is giv’n,
I want to hear Him say, ‘My servant, well done,
Thy soul shall know the joys of heav’n.’
Refrain:
I want to know that He will welcome me there,
I do not want to be denied;
I want to meet Him in that city so fair,
And ever there with Him abide.
I want to tell to all the story of love,
That they may know His pardon free,
And there before His throne in glory above,
Receive a crown of victory.
He’s coming back again, His jewels to claim,
They shall receive eternal rest;
‘Tis sweet to know that all who come in His name
Shall there be numbered with the blest.
I do not know the day my Savior will come,
But I must be prepared to go;
If I am ready, He will call me His own,
And that’s enough for me to know.