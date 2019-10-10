When Jesus Comes Again – Hymn

When Jesus comes again to gather His own,

And to the true a crown is giv’n,

I want to hear Him say, ‘My servant, well done,

Thy soul shall know the joys of heav’n.’

Refrain:

I want to know that He will welcome me there,

I do not want to be denied;

I want to meet Him in that city so fair,

And ever there with Him abide.

I want to tell to all the story of love,

That they may know His pardon free,

And there before His throne in glory above,

Receive a crown of victory.

He’s coming back again, His jewels to claim,

They shall receive eternal rest;

‘Tis sweet to know that all who come in His name

Shall there be numbered with the blest.

I do not know the day my Savior will come,

But I must be prepared to go;

If I am ready, He will call me His own,

And that’s enough for me to know.