What Would You Give In Exchange? – Hymn

Brother afar from the Savior today,

Risking your soul for the things that decay,

Oh, if today God should call it away,

What would you give in exchange for your soul?

Refrain:

What would you give? What would you give?

What would you give in exchange for your soul?

Oh, if today God should call it away,

What would you give in exchange for your soul?

Mercy is calling you, won’t you give heed?

Must the dear Savior still tenderly plead?

Risk not your soul, it is precious indeed;

What would you give in exchange for your soul?

More than the silver and gold of the earth-

More than all jewels thy spirit is worth!

God, the Creator, has given it birth!

What would you give in exchange for your soul?

If, when you stand at the bar by and by,

When you are weighed in the balance on high,

You should be sentenced forever to die!

What would you give in exchange for your soul?