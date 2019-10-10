What Would Jesus Do? – Hymn

If the sinful ways of life

You are tempted to pursue,

Just stop and think before you yield-

What would Jesus do?

Refrain:

What, oh, what would Jesus do?

What, oh, what would Jesus do?

When you’re tempted, always stop and think,

What, oh, what would Jesus do?

Let your heart from sin be clean,

And your strength in Him renew;

Let meekness in your works be seen-

Thus would Jesus do.

If your brother is in need,

And to him you would be true;

Then show your love by word and deed-

Thus would Jesus do.

Let your light forever shine,

Keep the will of God in view;

To sinners prove His love divine-

Thus would Jesus do.

When you’re to the judgment brought,

Will you always have been true?

Then don’t forget the solemn thought-

What would Jesus do?