What I Would Not Be – Hymn

I would not be a fruitless tree,

With fol’age o’er and o’er,

On which the Master’s eye might find

But leaves and nothing more;

On which the Master’s curse might fall

And wither root, and branch, and all,

And wither root, and branch, and all.

I would not be a fruitless branch

On Christ, who is the Vine,

And cast abroad my deadly shade

Where sunlight ought to shine-

The which the husbandman must spurn,

And cast into the fire to burn,

And cast into the fire to burn.

I would not be a barren ground,

Refusing aught to yield,

But choking thistles, thorns, and tares-

A bad and worthless field,

From which the Lord would turn away,

And leave it ever waste to lay,

And leave it ever waste to lay.

I would not be a servant mean,

And hide beneath the ground

The talent given by my Lord-

At last a sloth be found,

Who, at the final judgment day,

Must be forever cast away,

Must be forever cast away.