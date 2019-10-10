What Manner Of Love – Hymn

Behold, what love, what boundless love

The Father hath bestowed on us,

That we should be the sons of God,

And share His righteousness.

Refrain:

Behold, what love, behold, what love

The Father hath bestowed,

That we should be the sons of God,

Through Jesus’ precious blood.

Oh, wondrous grace! how can it be

That we, who were conceived in sin,

Should rank with heaven’s family-

Of God be born again!

When sons, we are the heirs of God,

And rich joint-heirs with Christ the Son;

When sanctified through Jesus’ blood,

Our heritage we own.

All sons of God must holy be;

All do our Father’s image bear;

None but the pure in heart shall see

His face, and heaven share.