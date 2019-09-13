Mary Had A Baby – Hymn

Mary had a baby (My Lord)

Mary had a baby (Oh My Lord)

Mary had a baby (My Lord)

The people keep a-comin’ an’ the train done gone.

Where did she lay him (My Lord)

Where did she lay him (Oh My Lord)

Where did she lay him (My Lord)

The people keep a-comin’ an’ the train done gone.

Laid him in a manger (My Lord)

Laid him in a manger (Oh My Lord)

Laid him in a manger (My Lord)

The people keep a-comin’ an’ the train done gone.

What did she name him? (My Lord)

What did she name him? (Oh My Lord)

What did she name him? (My Lord)

The people keep a-comin’ an’ the train done gone.

Named him King Jesus (My Lord)

Named him King Jesus (Oh My Lord)

Named him King Jesus (My Lord)

The people keep a-comin’ an’ the train done gone.

Who heard the singing? (My Lord)

Who heard the singing? (Oh My Lord)

Who heard the singing? (My Lord)

The people keep a-comin’ an’ the train done gone.

Shepherds heard the singing (My Lord)

Shepherds heard the singing (Oh My Lord)

Shepherds heard the singing (My Lord)

The people keep a-comin’ an’ the train done gone.

Star keeps shining (My Lord)

Star keeps shining (Oh My Lord)

Star keeps shining (My Lord)

The people keep a-comin’ an’ the train done gone.

Moving in the elements (My Lord)

Moving in the elements (Oh My Lord)

Moving in the elements (My Lord)

The people keep a-comin’ an’ the train done gone.

Jesus went to Egypt (My Lord)

Jesus went to Egypt (Oh My Lord)

Jesus went to Egypt (My Lord)

The people keep a-comin’ an’ the train done gone.

Traveled on a donkey (My Lord)

Traveled on a donkey (Oh My Lord)

Traveled on a donkey (My Lord)

The people keep a-comin’ an’ the train done gone.

Angels went around him (My Lord)

Angels went around him (Oh My Lord)

Angels went around him (My Lord)

The people keep a-comin’ an’ the train done gone.