We’ll Praise The Lord – Hymn

We’ll praise the Lord for sins forgiven,
Praise Him evermore;
Till earth has passed away forever,
Christ we will adore.
Refrain:
We’ll tell the story,
And give God glory,
For He has saved us by His blood,
And we will sing and praise the Lord;
When like a scroll the sky has vanished,
Still we’ll praise the Lord.
We’ll praise the Lord for full salvation,
Hearts made pure and free;
We’ll praise Him for a blest infilling,
And for victory.
We’ll praise Him for a church triumphant
Here on earth below,
Where every soul is made, in Jesus,
Whiter than the snow.
We’ll praise the Lord that death’s dark valley
Is no longer drear;
The light of love dispels the shadows,
Drives away our fear.