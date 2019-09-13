We’ll Praise The Lord – Hymn

We’ll praise the Lord for sins forgiven,

Praise Him evermore;

Till earth has passed away forever,

Christ we will adore.

Refrain:

We’ll tell the story,

And give God glory,

For He has saved us by His blood,

And we will sing and praise the Lord;

When like a scroll the sky has vanished,

Still we’ll praise the Lord.

We’ll praise the Lord for full salvation,

Hearts made pure and free;

We’ll praise Him for a blest infilling,

And for victory.

We’ll praise Him for a church triumphant

Here on earth below,

Where every soul is made, in Jesus,

Whiter than the snow.

We’ll praise the Lord that death’s dark valley

Is no longer drear;

The light of love dispels the shadows,

Drives away our fear.