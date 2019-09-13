Love Is The Theme – Hymn

Written By Albert C. Fisher

Of the themes that men have known,

One supremely stands alone;

Through the ages it has shown,

‘Tis His wonderful, wonderful love.

Love is the theme, love is supreme;

Sweeter it grows, glory bestows;

Bright as the sun ever it glows!

Love is the theme, eternal theme!

Let the bells of heaven ring,

Let the saints their tribute bring,

Let the world true praises sing

For His wonderful wonderful love.

Since the Lord my soul unbound,

I am telling all around,

Pardon, peace and joy are found

In His wonderful, wonderful love.

As of old when blind and lame

To the blessed Master came,

Sinners, call ye on His name,

Trust His wonderful, wonderful love.