Love Is Shining – Hymn

All the future years are held within the Father’s keeping;

On the pages yet unturned, we cannot read a line;

But His promises, like stars, will light the night of weeping;

All along our pilgrim way, His word will shine.

Refrain:

Love is shining all along our way;

God is caring for us every day;

Lord, whatever changes in our lives may be,

Oh, may our hearts be stayed on Thee!

Press with courage on your way, for Jesus goes before us;

He will strengthen us anew, for tasks He may assign;

Let the children of the King ring out a happy chorus;

All along our pilgrim way, His grace will shine.

Ever will we trust His word, and trust our Father’s caring;

Ever will we rest our faith upon His truth divine;

Looking to the mercy seat, in joy we go declaring,

All along our pilgrim way, His love will shine.