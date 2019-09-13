We Would See Jesus – Hymn

We would see Jesus, for the shadows lengthen

Across this little landscape of our life;

We would see Jesus, our weak faith to strengthen

For the last weariness, the final strife.

We would see Jesus, the great rock foundation

Whereon our feet were set with sov’reign grace;

Nor life nor death, with all their agitation,

Can thence remove us, if we see His face.

We would see Jesus; other lights are paling,

Which for long years we have rejoiced to see;

The blessings of our pilgrimage are failing;

We would not mourn them, for we go to Thee.

We would see Jesus: this is all we’re needing;

Strength, joy, and willingness come with the sight;

We would see Jesus, dying, risen, pleading;

Then welcome day, and farewell mortal night.