Love Divine – Hymn

It was love that sent a Savior

To this world of sin and woe;

It was love that left heav’n’s portals,

And came down to dwell below;

It was love that stilled the waters

On the stormy Galilee;

It was love that paid sin’s ransom,

One dark day on Calvary.

Refrain:

Love so divine,

Love so sublime,

Love that is deeper than any sea;

Love for us all, oh, how can it be!

It was love that heard my pleadings

When I cried out in my sin;

It was love that gave me comfort;

It was love that took me in;

It was love that whispered softly,

‘I will never cast you out’;

It was love that eased my heartache;

It was love removed my doubt.

It is love that still is knocking

At the hearts of sinful men;

It is love that never tires,

But that knocks and knocks again;

It is love that solves all problems

In this world of care and strife;

It is love, the love of Jesus,

That gives hope, and peace, and life.