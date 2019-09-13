Love Divine – Hymn

It was love that sent a Savior
To this world of sin and woe;
It was love that left heav’n’s portals,
And came down to dwell below;
It was love that stilled the waters
On the stormy Galilee;
It was love that paid sin’s ransom,
One dark day on Calvary.
Refrain:
Love so divine,
Love so sublime,
Love that is deeper than any sea;
Love for us all, oh, how can it be!
It was love that heard my pleadings
When I cried out in my sin;
It was love that gave me comfort;
It was love that took me in;
It was love that whispered softly,
‘I will never cast you out’;
It was love that eased my heartache;
It was love removed my doubt.
It is love that still is knocking
At the hearts of sinful men;
It is love that never tires,
But that knocks and knocks again;
It is love that solves all problems
In this world of care and strife;
It is love, the love of Jesus,
That gives hope, and peace, and life.