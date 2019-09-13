We Will Work For Jesus – Hymn

We will work for Jesus, and adore the plan

That exalteth so a fallen race,

Joining with the Savior, doing what we can

To extend the wonders of His grace.

Refrain:

We will work for Jesus, we will work for Jesus,

We will live for Him who died for all;

We will work for Jesus, we will work for Jesus,

Till we hear the final trumpet call.

We will work for Jesus, all to Him we owe;

Only for His mercy we would be

Lost in sin forever; but we truly know

That His mighty love has set us free.

We will work for Jesus, we are not our own,

Jesus, we can never idle be;

Souls around us dying, purchased for Thy throne,

We will gather all we can for Thee.

We will work for Jesus, bless His holy name!

Everywhere the ripened grain we see;

Early in the morning till the day is gone,

Jesus, we will labor on for Thee.