Louder, Louder – Hymn

Onward moves the great Eternal

In the order of His plan;

Louder, nearer rolls the thunder

Of His awful word to man.

Refrain:

Louder, louder, hallelujah!

See the glorious fountain flow;

From the midst of heav’n proclaim it;

Oh, it makes me white as snow.

Since by sin this earth was blighted,

God has whispered of His love;

Dreams and visions by His prophets

Breathed of mercy from above.

Louder speaks His love in Jesus;

Heaven sweetly chants His fame;

Earth receives its glorious Savior;

Hallelujah to His name!

Yet the world is wrapped in slumber,

Louder raise the trumpet’s blast;

Oh, in mercy let it thunder

Ere the day of mercy’s past.

In the cages of deception

Souls are pining to be free;

Quickly sound the proclamation

Of the glorious jubilee.