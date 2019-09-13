Louder, Louder – Hymn

Onward moves the great Eternal
In the order of His plan;
Louder, nearer rolls the thunder
Of His awful word to man.
Refrain:
Louder, louder, hallelujah!
See the glorious fountain flow;
From the midst of heav’n proclaim it;
Oh, it makes me white as snow.
Since by sin this earth was blighted,
God has whispered of His love;
Dreams and visions by His prophets
Breathed of mercy from above.
Louder speaks His love in Jesus;
Heaven sweetly chants His fame;
Earth receives its glorious Savior;
Hallelujah to His name!
Yet the world is wrapped in slumber,
Louder raise the trumpet’s blast;
Oh, in mercy let it thunder
Ere the day of mercy’s past.
In the cages of deception
Souls are pining to be free;
Quickly sound the proclamation
Of the glorious jubilee.