Love At Home – Hymn

There is beauty all around,

When there’s love at home;

There is joy in every sound,

When there’s love at home;

Peace and plenty here abide,

Smiling sweet on every side,

Time doth softly, sweetly glide,

When there’s love at home.

Refrain :

Love at home, love at home;

Time doth softly, sweetly glide,

When there’s love at home.

In the cottage there is joy,

When there’s love at home;

Hate and envy ne’er annoy,

When there’s love at home;

Roses bloom beneath our feet,

All the earth’s a garden sweet,

Making life a bliss complete,

When there’s love at home.

Refrain :

Love at home, love at home;

Making life a bliss complete,

When there’s love at home.

Love becomes a way of life,

When there’s love at home;

Sweet, insistent end to strife,

When there’s love at home;

Glad submission each one’s gift,

Willing pledge to love and lift,

Healing balm for every rift,

When there’s love at home.

Refrain :

Love at home, love at home;

Healing balm for every rift,

When there’s love at home.

Anger cools and pressures cease,

When there’s love at home;

Children learn to live in peace,

When there’s love at home;

Courage to reach out in grace,

Meet a stranger face to face,

Find a reconciling place,

When there’s love at home.

Refrain :

Love at home, love at home;

Find a reconciling place,

When there’s love at home.

There’s no question you can’t ask,

When there’s love at home;

There is strength for any task,

When there’s love at home;

Sharing joy in work or play,

Confidence to face the day,

Knowing love will find a way,

When there’s love at home.

Refrain :

Love at home, love at home;

Knowing love will find a way,

When there’s love at home.

Kindly heaven smiles above,

When there’s love at home;

All the world is filled with love,

When there’s love at home;

Sweeter sings the brooklet by,

Brighter beams the azure sky;

Oh, there’s One who smiles on high

When there’s love at home.

Refrain :

Love at home, love at home;

Oh, there’s One who smiles on high

When there’s love at home.