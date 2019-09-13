We Will Follow – Hymn

We’ll follow the Lord all the way,

And close to our Shepherd we’ll stay;

How blessed to know as we journey below,

He’s with us by night and by day.

Refrain:

We will follow, ever follow,

In the footsteps of the Savior;

We will follow, ever follow,

In His pathway bright and clear.

The sheep of His pasture are one,

Yea, one as the Father and Son;

They’re all of one mind, as their Shepherd designed,

They follow and serve Him alone.

There’s joy in the fold of the Lord,

We walk in the light of His word;

We love to obey all the Savior doth say,

Thus living in holy accord.

By rivers of peace we are led,

In pastures of love we are fed;

We ever rejoice at the sound of His voice,

Redeemed by the blood He has shed.