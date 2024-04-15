Bishop Stabbed On Pulpit While Delivering Sermon

A bishop in Western Sydney, alongside other Church goers, was on Monday stabbed while delivering sermon.

A social media viral live stream footage of the mass, showed a man in a black jacket slowly approaching bishop Mar Mari Emmanuel, the preacher at Wakeley church, while he was delivering a sermon in the church. The video then showed the attacker stabbing him multiple times before church members rushed to intervene and stop the attacker.

The sermon was being livestreamed at the time of the attack.

The church bishop was rushed to the hospital.

About four people were reportedly injured in the incident, however, all suffered non-life-threatening injuries according to the New South Wales police force.

A tweet on X by the NSW police force said that the officers have arrested a male and is currently under interrogation. The motive behind the attack is unknown.

