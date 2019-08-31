We Are Not In A Hurry, But An Attack Will Come – Hezbollah Threatens Israel

Despite Hezbollah’s reluctance to go to war with Israel, their latest threat demonstrates how high tensions are in the region.

Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah said the terror group is in no hurry to launch a “calculated strike” against Israel, but that isn’t stopping the Israel Defense Forces from taking every precaution against a possible assault in the coming days.

Nasrallah said during an internal meeting Tuesday that Hezbollah is “not in a hurry…let us leave the Israelis on alert,” the Lebanese Al-Akhbar newspaper reports.

According to the sources, Hezbollah’s attack will not strike a target or kill an Israeli soldier but will focus on preventing Israel from carrying out any more attacks on Hezbollah by land, air, or sea.

Despite the threats, Hezbollah’s Deputy Secretary General Skeikh Naim Qassem said the group wants to keep their retaliation below the threshold of war.

“I rule out that the atmosphere is one of war, it is one of a response to an attack,” Sheikh Naim Qassem told Russia’s RT Arabic channel on Tuesday night. “Everything will be decided at its time.”

Meanwhile, the IDF has deployed troops to the northern border to brace for an attack. The military also restricted travel on roads long the Lebanese border out of fear that Hezbollah will try to strike IDF forces or launch a missile into Israel.

Nasrallah vowed to retaliate against Israel after two drones reportedly laced with explosives crashed into a Hezbollah-controlled suburb in Beruit on Sunday.

Hours later, the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine-General Command said Israeli drones also struck its headquarters in Lebanon’s Bekaa valley.

Recently, Israel stopped an Iranian-led attack against the Golan Heights with killer drones. Hezbollah claims Israeli drones attacked their Beirut headquarters and US sources also confirmed that Israel has also attacked Shiite militias in Iraq.

“What’s happened is that there are Iranian allied Shiite militias there that are very powerful. They have ballistic missiles. And some of their warehouses have mysteriously blown up in the past month,” Frantzman explained. “There’s been four different or five different incidents. They’re blaming Israel for some of those and the whole piece of the puzzle that we have to understand is this is all part of an Iranian land bridge that starts in Tehran and goes through Iraq to Syria to Lebanon.”

Israel has not claimed responsibility for the Beruit attack, but Nasrallah said it was the first Israeli attack in Lebanon since 2006 when Hezbollah fought a month-long war with the Jewish state.

Haaretz reports that the Beruit attack hit a central component of Hezbollah’s missile program by damaging an industrial-sized machine needed to create propellants that can improve missiles’ engines and accuracy.

The machine was delivered by Iran to the terror group, according to the report.

Had the machine been operational, it would have allowed Hezbollah to create a substantial quantity of precision-guided long-range missiles.

Sources say it will take a significant amount of time to fix the damaged machine.

Former Jerusalem mayor Nir Barkat and current prominent member of Prime Minister Netanyahu’s Likud Party told CBN News that Israel will respond to any attack.

“We’re challenged on three fronts and Israel has all the right in the world to defend itself. And we will,” Barkat said, adding that Israel is fighting for its survival.

“If you look at the macro, it’s very clear that Iran, they want to destroy the State of Israel. They’re using their proxies, Hamas in Gaza, Hezbollah in Lebanon and many of the regimes, Shiite regimes in Syria to create infrastructure to prepare to strike on Israel. It is all tied,” he explained.

Pray for the peace of Jerusalem: “May they prosper who love you. “May peace be within your walls, And prosperity within your palaces.” (Psalm 122:6-7).

