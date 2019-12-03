Watch WAFBEC 2020 Live Streaming

WAFBEC 2020 is set to kick off. Pastor Poju Oyemade, Senior Pastor of The Covenant Place, Iganmu, Lagos and convener of WAFBEC, has announced the date and schedule for the 2020 edition of the Teaching Programme.

WAFBEC 2020 commences on Friday 3rd January 2020 and would last till 10th of same month. The programme will span a period of 8 days. This will be 8 Days of Teaching, Training, Correction, Instruction & Impartation.

WAFBEC 2020 Theme is Behold, I Make All Things New.

WAFBEC 2020 Programme Schedule

WAFBEC 2020 Ministers and Ministration Schedule