WAFBEC 2020 Programme Schedule – Pastor Poju Oyemade

WAFBEC 2020 is set to kick off. Pastor Poju Oyemade, Senior Pastor of The Covenant Place, Iganmu, Lagos and convener of WAFBEC, has announced the date and schedule for the 2020 edition of the Teaching Programme.

The 2020 Edition of The West African Faith Believers’ Convention (WAFBEC) will span a period of 8 days. This will be 8 Days of Teaching, Training, Correction, Instruction & Impartation.

The full meaning of WAFBEC is West African Faith Believers’ Convention.