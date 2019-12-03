WAFBEC 2020 Ministers and Ministration Schedule

WAFBEC 2020 commences on Friday 3rd January 2020 and would last till 10th of same month.
WAFBEC is an annual teaching conference organized by Pastor Poju Oyemade – Senior Pastor of The Covenant Place, Iganmu, Lagos. The programme which lasts a period of 8 days, features renowned Bible teachers. Eight Days of Teaching, Training, Correction, Instruction & Impartation.
The full meaning of WAFBEC is West African Faith Believers’ Convention.
WAFBEC 2020 Theme is Behold, I Make All Things New.
WAFBEC 2020 Programme Schedule
List Of Ministers For WAFBEC 2020.
- Pastor Poju Oyemade – Senior Pastor of The Covenant Place, Iganmu, Lagos and convener of WAFBEC
- Dr. Bill Winston – Founder, Bill Winston Ministries, Pastor, Living Word Christian Centre
- Pastor Dr. Mensa Otabil – founder of International Central Gospel Church headquartered in Accra, Ghana.
- Dr. Cindy Trimm – A preacher, an empowerment specialist, revolutionary thinker, and a transformational leader.
- Bishop Tudor Bismark – founder and senior pastor of New Life Covenant Church, Harare, Zimbabwe
Note: List Of WAFBEC 2020 Ministers Is Still Being Uptdated
WAFBEC 2020 Ministering Schedule
WAFBEC 2020 Ministering Schedule is yet to be released by the Church. The schedule will be updated on this page once released.
