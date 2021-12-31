A Victorious wrap up of 2021, unveiling 2022, a night to thank, to praise to reflect and to gain.

It’s that time of the year again, as we prepare to march victoriously into a new year – 2022 at the 31ST NIGHT SERVICE, having victoriously gone through 2021.

Believers Portal has made available the following Cross Over Night Services For You.

Follow the Links Below To Watch your Favourite 2021 Crossover Night Service

►RCCG Crossover Night Service With Pastor E.A. Adeboye – Live Stream►

►Living Faith Church Crossover Night With Bishop David Oyedepo – Live Stream►

►Christ Embassy Crossover Night With Pastor Chris Oyakhilome – Live Stream►

►Dunamis International Gospel Centre Crossover Night With Pastor (Dr.) Paul Enenche – Live Stream►

►Watch Crossover Night (31st Dec. 2021) With Prophet Joshua Iginla – Live Stream►

►Deeper Life Bible Church Crossover Night (Watch Night) With Pastor W. F. Kumuyi►

► 31st Cross Over Night Miracle Service 2021 with Apostle Joshua Selman►

►Omega Fire Ministries Crossover Night With Apostle Johnson Suleman – Live Stream►

►Mountain of Fire and Miracles Ministries (MFM) Crossover Night With Pastor Olukoya –Live Streaming / Live Broadcast►

►The Elevation Church Crossover Night With Pastor Godman Akinlabi –Live Streaming / Live Broadcast►

►Fountain Of Life Church Crossover Night (31st Dec. 2021) with Pastor Taiwo Odukoya►

►House On The Rock Crossover Night With Pastor Paul Adefarasin –Live Streaming / Live Broadcast►

►Crossover Night (31st Dec. 2021) With Pastor Tony Rapu, This Present House – Live Stream►

►Crossover Night (31st Dec. 2021) With Pastor Mensa Otabil – Live Stream►

►Power City International Crossover Night With Dr. Abel Damina – Live Streaming / Live Broadcast►

You can also add a Live Cross Over Night Service of your choice with the link, at the comment session below.

