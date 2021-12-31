A Victorious wrap up of 2021, unveiling 2022, a night to thank, to praise to reflect and to gain.

It’s that time of the year again, as we prepare to march victoriously into a new year – 2022 at the 31ST NIGHT SERVICE, having victoriously gone through 2021.

Believers Portal has made available the following Cross Over Night Services For You.

Follow the Links Below To Watch your Favourite 2021 Crossover Night Service

RCCG Crossover Night Service With Pastor E.A. Adeboye – Live Stream

Living Faith Church Crossover Night With Bishop David Oyedepo – Live Stream

Christ Embassy Crossover Night With Pastor Chris Oyakhilome – Live Stream

Dunamis International Gospel Centre Crossover Night With Pastor (Dr.) Paul Enenche – Live Stream

Watch Crossover Night (31st Dec. 2021) With Prophet Joshua Iginla – Live Stream

Deeper Life Bible Church Crossover Night (Watch Night) With Pastor W. F. Kumuyi

 31st Cross Over Night Miracle Service 2021 with Apostle Joshua Selman

Omega Fire Ministries Crossover Night With Apostle Johnson Suleman – Live Stream

Mountain of Fire and Miracles Ministries (MFM) Crossover Night With Pastor Olukoya –Live Streaming / Live Broadcast

The Elevation Church Crossover Night With Pastor Godman Akinlabi –Live Streaming / Live Broadcast

Fountain Of Life Church Crossover Night (31st Dec. 2021) with Pastor Taiwo Odukoya

House On The Rock Crossover Night With Pastor Paul Adefarasin –Live Streaming / Live Broadcast

Crossover Night (31st Dec. 2021) With Pastor Tony Rapu, This Present House – Live Stream

Crossover Night (31st Dec. 2021) With Pastor Mensa Otabil – Live Stream

Power City International Crossover Night With Dr. Abel Damina – Live Streaming / Live Broadcast

You can also add a Live Cross Over Night Service of your choice with the link, at the comment session below.

