►Power City International Crossover Night With Dr. Abel Damina – Live Streaming / Live Broadcast►
Power City International Church is a Christ-centered Christian denomination founded by Dr. Abel Damina, with its headquarters at 98 Nwaniba Road, Uyo, Akwa Ibom state.
Recommended: Watch Live Streaming / Live Broadcast of All Crossover Night Service (31st Dec. 2021)
Save this page to watch the Live Streaming / Live Broadcast of Power City International Church Crossover Night Service 2021 live with Dr. Abel Damina, which holds on Tuesday, December 31, 2021.