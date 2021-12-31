A moment to hear the New year Message from Pastor Chris. Ushering you into the New year with great expectations, power and purpose.

DECEMBER 31ST NEW YEAR’S EVE SERVICE WITH PASTOR CHRIS 2021 Habakkuk 2:14 For the earth shall be filled with the knowledge of the glory of the LORD, as the waters cover the sea. Glory! Glory!! Glory!!! It’s that special time of the Year when we hear the ”THUS SAITH THE LORD for the YEAR 2022”, as we join our Man of God, Rev (Dr) Chris Oyakhilome along with billions around the world for the December 31st New Year’s Eve Service on 31st December from 9:00pm GMT +1, 4pm EST.

►Christ Embassy Crossover Night With Pastor Chris Oyakhilome –– Live Streaming / Live Broadcast►

Christ Embassy (aka. Believers’ LoveWorld Incorporated), is a Bible-based Christian ministry founded by Pastor Chris Oyakhilome and headquartered in Lagos, Nigeria.

