War Room Actress, Priscilla Shirer Seeks Prayers As She Undergoes Lung Surgery

Evangelist, author and actress Priscilla Shirer announced Friday that doctors will be removing an entire lobe of her left lung after discovering a small nodule that contained some “dangerous irregularities,” and thanked supporters for their prayers ahead of the procedure.

In a Facebook post, the War Room star, wrote that doctors have been watching a nodule discovered in her left lung three years ago.

“Several pulmonary specialists and I have watched it meticulously since then. This past summer, it was clear that something surgical needed to be done as the nodule had begun to grow and show signs of dangerous irregularities.”

Shirer, who recently lost her mother, Lois Evans, to a rare form of cancer, said the past few months have been filled with much “difficulty” for her family.

“For those reasons, the surgery was delayed but I cannot put it off any longer without jeopardizing my own health. So this Monday, 1/13/20, surgeons will be removing an entire lobe of my left lung,” she wrote.

Thank you for praying for me and for our entire family. We refuse to cave to fear, anxiety or a decrease in faith …because, well … ain’t nobody got time for that!”

“Through it all, we still believe God. We are trusting Him for a favorable outcome and that I will return to full health personally and full function in ministry,” she continued. “I’m incredibly grateful to you for lifting me, Jerry, our sons … and my entire family up to our Father. We are tired but we are holding steady.”

Shirer said that her church has been praying for the upcoming surgery so she wanted to share the news on social media for those who are concerned about her health and well-being.

Shirer said she decided to open up about the upcoming procedure after word began to spread on social media.

“On Tuesday, the women in my home church surrounded me in prayer regarding an upcoming surgery that I have scheduled,” she explained. “Since then, news of this procedure began to spread on the inter webs by concerned individuals so I wanted to take a moment to address it personally.”

