Wanted Hearts – Hymn

Wanted: hearts baptized with fire,

Hearts completely cleansed from sin;

Hearts that will go to the mire,

Hearts that dare do aught for Him;

Hearts that will be firmer, braver,

Hearts like heroes gone before;

Hearts enjoying God’s full favor,

Hearts to love Him more and more.

Refrain:

Hearts to hoist the colors bravely,

Hearts to share the hardest fight;

Hearts that know their duty clearly,

Hearts to dare and do the right.

Wanted: hearts that beat true ever,

Hearts that can for others feel;

Hearts that prove the traitor never,

Hearts that will the wounded heal;

Hearts o’erflowing with compassion,

Hearts renewed by grace divine;

Hearts aglow with full salvation,

Hearts to say: ‘Thy will, not mine!’

Wanted: hearts to love the masses,

Hearts to help Him seek the lost;

Hearts to help Him save all classes,

Hearts to help Him save the worst;

Hearts to share with Him the weeping,

Hearts to bear with Him the cross;

Hearts to help Him with the reaping,

Hearts to trust through gain or loss.

Wanted: hearts like Thine, Lord, holy,

Hearts that in Thine image shine;

Hearts that turn from sin and folly,

Hearts to know no way but Thine;

Hearts that unto Thee are given,

Hearts possessed with dying love;

Hearts on earth but filled with Heaven,

Hearts inspired from above.