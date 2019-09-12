Waiting On The Lord – Hymn

Waiting on the Lord, for the promise given;

Waiting on the Lord, to send from Heaven;

Waiting on the Lord, by our faith receiving;

Waiting in the upper room.

Refrain:

The power! the power!

Gives vict’ry over sin, and purity within;

The power! the power!

The pow’r they had at Pentecost.

Waiting on the Lord, giving all to Jesus;

Waiting on the Lord, till from sin He frees us;

Waiting on the Lord for the heav’nly breezes;

Waiting in the upper room.

Waiting on the Lord, longing to mount higher;

Waiting on the Lord, having great desire;

Waiting on the Lord, for the heav’nly fire;

Waiting in the upper room.