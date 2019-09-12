Waiting On The Lord – Hymn

Waiting on the Lord, for the promise given;
Waiting on the Lord, to send from Heaven;
Waiting on the Lord, by our faith receiving;
Waiting in the upper room.
Refrain:
The power! the power!
Gives vict’ry over sin, and purity within;
The power! the power!
The pow’r they had at Pentecost.
Waiting on the Lord, giving all to Jesus;
Waiting on the Lord, till from sin He frees us;
Waiting on the Lord for the heav’nly breezes;
Waiting in the upper room.
Waiting on the Lord, longing to mount higher;
Waiting on the Lord, having great desire;
Waiting on the Lord, for the heav’nly fire;
Waiting in the upper room.