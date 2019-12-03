Akwa Ibom Christmas Carols 2019 – All Guest Artistes

Get ready to experience intense praise at the Akwa Ibom Christmas Carols Festival 2019.
The Akwa Ibom State annual Christmas Carols Festival which Holds Friday, December 20, 2019, features top and worldclass gospel musicians and renowned ministers.
The theme Akwa Ibom Christmas Carols 2019 is ONLY GOD!
See List Of All Word and Music Guest Ministers For The Akwa Ibom Christmas Carols Festival 2019 – Below;
Pastor E. A. Adeboye (Nigeria)
Bishop Hezekiah Walker (USA)
Vinesong (UK)
Nathaniel Bassey (Nigeria)
Kunle Ajayi (Nigeria)
Prospa Ochimana (Nigeria)
Eben (Nigeria)
Joe Praize (Nigeria)
Pita Linus (Nigeria)
Damola Adesina (Nigeria)
Linda Etukudo
Mairo Ese (Nigeria)
Godfada (Nigeria)
Grace Family Choir (Nigeria)
Ibom Acapella (Nigeria)
AKSG Choir (Nigeria)
Harmonious Chorale (Ghana)