Virgin-born, We Bow Before Thee – Hymn

Virgin-born, we bow before thee:

blessed was the womb that bore thee;

Mary, Mother meek and mild,

blessed was she in her Child.

Blessed was the breast that fed thee;

blessed was the hand that led thee;

blessed was the parent’s eye

that watched thy slumbering infancy.

Blessed she by all creation,

who brought forth the world’s salvation,

and blessed they, for ever blest,

who love thee most and serve thee best.

