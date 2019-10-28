Victory, Yes, victory – Hymn

Hallelujah, what a thought!

Jesus full salvation brought,

Victory, victory;

Let the pow’rs of sin assail,

Heaven’s grace can never fail,

Victory, victory.

Refrain:

Victory, yes, victory.

Hallelujah! I am free,

Jesus gives me victory;

Glory, glory! hallelujah!

He is all in all to me.

I am trusting in the Lord,

I am standing on His Word,

Victory, victory;

I have peace and joy within,

Since my life is free from sin,

Victory, victory.

Shout your freedom everywhere,

His eternal peace declare,

Victory, victory,

Let us sing it here below,

In the face of every foe,

Victory, victory.

We will sing it on that shore,

When this fleeting life is o’er,

Victory, victory;

Sing it here, ye ransomed throng,

Start the everlasting song:

Victory, victory.