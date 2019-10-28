Upon The Holy Mount They Stood – Hymn

Upon the holy mount they stood

that wondrous, awful night;

they saw, and knew that it was good

to see that vision bright.

No Man of Sorrows stands there now;

but, keen as lightning flame,

the streams of heavenly radiance flow

from that transfigured frame.

Beneath that mount another scene

they saw, when morning smiled;

a father, torn with anguish keen,

sought mercy for his child.

No more the blaze of glistering light

enwraps the form divine,

but tender love and healing might

around him softly shine.

He came from hours of rapture high

to care for human woe;

so angels from God’s presence fly

to succor men below.

O Jesus, be our life like thine;

blest labor, doubly blest

by communings with things divine

upon the mountain crest.

Lord, we would pass from hours of prayer,

that lift our souls above,

to go where want and sorrow are

with lowly deeds of love.

Let no self-will within us lurk,

no faithless sloth be there;

but prayer give life to all our work,

and work crown all our prayer.