Up To Those Bright And Gladsome Hills – Hymn

Up to those bright and gladsome hills,

Whence flows my weal and mirth,

I look and sigh for Him, who fills

Unseen both heaven and earth.

He is alone my help and hope.

That I shall not be moved ;

His watchful eye is ever ope,

And guardeth his beloved.

The glorious God is my sole stay,

He is my sun and shade ;

The cold by night, the heat by day,

Neither shall me invade.

He keeps me from the spite of foes,

Doth all their plots control ;

And is a shield, not reckoning those,

Unto my very soul.

Whether abroad, amidst the crowd,

Or else within my door,

He is my pillar and my cloud.

Now and forevermore.