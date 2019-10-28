Up To Those Bright And Gladsome Hills – Hymn

By
BP-Pub-3
-
0

Up to those bright and gladsome hills,
Whence flows my weal and mirth,
I look and sigh for Him, who fills
Unseen both heaven and earth.

He is alone my help and hope.
That I shall not be moved ;
His watchful eye is ever ope,
And guardeth his beloved.

The glorious God is my sole stay,
He is my sun and shade ;
The cold by night, the heat by day,
Neither shall me invade.

He keeps me from the spite of foes,
Doth all their plots control ;
And is a shield, not reckoning those,
Unto my very soul.

Whether abroad, amidst the crowd,
Or else within my door,
He is my pillar and my cloud.
Now and forevermore.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here