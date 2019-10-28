Up To Those Bright And Gladsome Hills – Hymn

Up to those bright and gladsome hills,
Whence flows my weal and mirth,
I look and sigh for Him, who fills
Unseen both heaven and earth.
He is alone my help and hope.
That I shall not be moved ;
His watchful eye is ever ope,
And guardeth his beloved.
The glorious God is my sole stay,
He is my sun and shade ;
The cold by night, the heat by day,
Neither shall me invade.
He keeps me from the spite of foes,
Doth all their plots control ;
And is a shield, not reckoning those,
Unto my very soul.
Whether abroad, amidst the crowd,
Or else within my door,
He is my pillar and my cloud.
Now and forevermore.